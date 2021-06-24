PRINCETON — An event that brings a variety of foods together with the rock band Jefferson Starship and other performers is coming back Saturday to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.
The Food Truck Frenzy & Festival begins at noon Saturday at the Chuck Mathena Center’s parking lot and continues until 11 p.m. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 precautions, but it’s back for 2021, according to Executive Director Candace Wilson.
“We have eight vendors this year,” Wilson said Wednesday.
Food trucks offering their menus this year will include The Shark Shack, Cook’s Kettle Corn, J&Z Grilling, Mad Concessions, R&J Concessions, The Snack Shack, Tacos De Marcos and Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering. Beer vendors will include Sophisticated Hound Brewing Co. and The American Beer Company.
“The vendors are just in our parking lot,” Wilson said, adding that parking will be available at the BB&T Bank as long as visitors do not block the drive-through lanes and the ATM lane. Parking will be available at Princeton Senior High School and Princeton Primary School.
“If they (visitors) were with us in 2019, it’s all the same,” Wilson said. “If they’ve been here before, they will be familiar with it.”
Wilson said that the Chuck Mathena Center had about three months to organize this year’s Food Truck Frenzy & Festival.
“This has been wild, for sure,” she said. “Everything’s fallen into place, so we’re pleased.”
Besides the food trucks, the festival features live music. Starting at noon Saturday, the opening act will be Shane Archer Reed.
“Then we’ve got groups like Transcendents, Anything But Human, Modern Mimes, Prowess and Blessed Union of Souls,” Wilson said.
This year’s lead band is Jefferson Starship, which is scheduled to start at about 9 p.m., she added.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets sold the day of the event will be sold for cash only, Wilson stated. Advance tickets can be purchased on The Chuck Mathena Center’s website at chuckmathenacenter.org or on the center’s Facebook page.
The festival will have a clear bag policy.
The Chuck Mathena Center is encouraging people not to bring any bags to the Food Truck Frenzy & Festival; however, the following items will be permitted. One clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a 1-gallon clear freezer bag (Ziploc or similar). In addition, patrons may carry a small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5 inches x 4.5 inches, with or without a strap. Each ticket holder, including children, may carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse, organizers said.
• Diapers and wipes may be carried in a clear bag; however diaper bags are not permitted.
• Additional clothing, blankets, etc. are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag.
• Blankets should be carried over the shoulder to be screened more quickly.
• Small cameras, binoculars and cellphones may be carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag.
• Chairs may be brought in, but must be without their respective bags/covers.
There will be no provisions to check items at the gates. Patrons will be asked to either take prohibited items back to their car, if they have not entered the venue, or dispose of prohibited items at the gate. The Chuck Mathena Center is not responsible for items left behind, lost, stolen or damaged, organizers said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
