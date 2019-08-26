WELCH — The new director of the McDowell County Economic Development Authority (EDA) is hitting the ground running, and helping to chart a new course for an organization that has drawn criticism in recent years.
Molina Roberts of Welch took over the reins of the EDA last week and attended her first meeting on Thursday.
“I have been in meetings every day,” she said of her first week on the job.
Roberts has been in banking for 20 years and was leading the BSA (Banking Security Act) with a local bank before taking the EDA position. The BSA looks into fraud, money laundering and other illegal activities.
Roberts said she was motivated to tackle a new career because “somebody has to do something.”
“I have a daughter and would like to keep her here when she gets older.” she said. “But there is nothing here for her now.”
McDowell County has seen a steady decline in people and jobs and the county now is struggling to make ends meet, facing a backlog of debt in the hundreds of thousands of dollars with no new source of revenue in sight.
“I don’t know what went on here before, but I am hoping to change all of that,” she said. “I want to push us in the right direction.”
Roberts told the EDA board she has already attended a meeting in Bluefield with economic development representatives from Wyoming and Mercer counties as well as the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority on the possibility of attracting the aerospace industry to the state.
“We are consulting with groups to certify us as aerospace ready,” she said, adding the certification will help with marketing the area as being a place with the workforce to tackle various projects.
Roberts said studies have found that coal miners have a similar skill set to many people who work in the aerospace equipment industry.
“We want to take advantage of the experienced workforce here,” she said.
Marshall University is planning a training facility for Beckley, she said, where former coal miners can be retrained for the aerospace industry.
The region also has manufacturing facilities that have supported the coal mining industry that could be retooled to support the aerospace industry.
While that is a positive and promising step Roberts has already taken, she learned at the EDA board meeting many issues have to be addressed that the EDA has struggled with.
One is the organization’s by-laws, which have created confusion as to how money from the coalbed methane severance tax and other sources the EDA receives can be spent and who gives the final approval to spend it.
At Thursday’s meeting a representative from the War Volunteer Fire Department requested a donation to support the department.
That sparked discussion on whether the EDA should be giving money to non-profits in the first place because the organization is supposed to be all about economic development.
Jackie Fairbanks, one of 10 new EDA board members, said money being used for donations to non-profits does not fit in with economic development.
“It’s not clear if it’s legal,” she said of the donations.
The EDA recently retained an attorney, Jared K. Horne, a McDowell County native now with a Bluefield firm that also represents the Mercer County EDA.
Horne said one issue is how the bylaws are written, which should be changed.
“Your bylaws limit you to basically educational or charitable projects,” he said. “But the (state) statute (regarding EDA organizations) talks about economic development, and that’s all it talks about.”
Horne said he doesn’t understand the interpretation of the state statute provided to the EDA in the past by the prosecuting attorney’s office, an issue that will be addressed.
“The bylaws are written just as you would think you would write something for a religious organization and that’s the way it reads,” he said, adding the EDA is not a 501c3, which is the IRS non-profit legal designation. “It (changing the bylaws) has got to be done.”
The board agreed and Horne said he will be back in two weeks with a draft of the new bylaws for the board’s approval.
Cody Estep, a county commissioner, was also at the meeting and said Roberts and Horne should have a meeting with the current prosecutor, Emily Miller, who last year replaced Ed Kornish, who is now a circuit court judge.
Felicia Spencer, bookkeeper for the EDA, said meetings have been requested previously to clarify the interpretations as well as the role of legal advice from the prosecutor’s office. Miller also represents the county commission.
“I have left several messages,” she said.
“We need to go by the book,” Estep said. “Whatever that takes.”
Roberts also heard the board approve a forensic audit, with several members requesting it be a thorough audit, checking every paper trail so there is no question where every dollar has been spent and why.
Roberts and the board are also looking into other issues, including why the board is still paying a defunct Ambulance Authority and the Berwind Lake new cabin project, which the EDA has financed and been in charge of, a project that has proven to be expensive and controversial.
Fairbanks said she is glad to see the EDA taking a new course, especially with transparency.
“It has been difficult to get information from the EDA,” she said, adding that she has requested a special meeting to inform all new members on what their roles are and provide them will all the information about the EDA.
“As a board member, I want to see that authority to be run correctly and above board,” she said. “I hope she (Roberts) turns it around. I want to be informed, including about loans, what we own, who does what and any payments we make for anything.”
Fairbanks also wants to see the EDA do what it is supposed to do: help bring jobs into the county.
“It has not been effective in the past,” she said. “I want that changed.”
She said she wishes all of her children could find jobs and stay here, and she also has hope that the county can be turned around.
So does Roberts.
“I absolutely have hope,” Roberts said. “We have excellent people here and we have people who are willing to work. We just need to get on the same page. We have been going in different directions. We all need to be working together and focus on the same thing.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.