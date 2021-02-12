BLUEFIELD — Freezing rain in the forecast for this morning, as well as tonight and again Sunday night.
Anita Silverman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Roanoke, said Thursday the precipitation forecast for this morning is a bit of snow and a light coating of ice.
“It’s primarily going to be freezing rain,” she said, with a winter weather advisory in effect until noon. “We are looking at around a trace amount of snow and an ice glaze, just a coating,” she said, but enough to be wary of. “The roads and sidewalks could be slippery if untreated.”
Silverman said trees could be coated as well and it is possible to see power outages in spots.
However, another system if moving through tonight and into Saturday that could bring more freezing rain and ice.
“It’s going to be more significant,” she said, with a larger coating, which could mean a greater chance for slippery roads and power outages.
Yet another system is moving in Sunday night and Monday that can once again bring some freezing rain.
“It’s too early to predict the accumulation,” she said.
That precipitation could linger into Tuesday.
Silverman said the dynamics of the freezing rain is warmer air in the upper atmosphere but colder temperatures near the ground.
That means rain falls and then freezes on contact if it does not freeze into sleet first.
For example, the high today is expected to be 38, but dropping to 29 tonight. It’s the same scenario for Sunday with Sunday night’s low expected to hit 26.
Areas northwest of here will see more freezing rain and ice.
