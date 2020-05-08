BLUEFIELD — A freeze warning has been issued for much of the region by the National Weather Service.
The freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday morning. According to the warning, below freezing temperatures may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, such as water hoses and sprinklers.
Area residents also can expect to see a few more cold nights across the region.
A low of about 30 degrees is expected Saturday for the Bluefield area and a low of 37 is expected Sunday night. Monday night will be cold again with a low of about 33 degrees.
“I would say that tonight is going to be the coldest night because we have a low of 27 for Bluefield,” Patrick Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said. “It’s going to be frosty Saturday night into Sunday. And Monday night into Tuesday there will be another chance of that.”
The cooler weather is the result of the jet stream and changing weather patterns, Wilson said.
“It’s just the pattern we are in,” he said. “March was seven degrees warmer (than normal) across much of our region.”
But now the weather pattern has flipped and April and May has been cooler, Wilson said.
The cool weather should be over with by Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 60s. A high of near 70 degrees is expected Thursday.
Wilson said May 15 is generally viewed by area residents as the last date for frost in the region. However, cooler than normal temperatures are still possible after that time.
The long-term forecast on Friday was predicting a daytime high in the 50s for the Bluefield area on May 15, but that long-term forecast could change as models are updated.
