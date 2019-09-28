ATHENS — Programs offering free tuition are attracting more interest from potential students who are graduating from high school, but unsure if they can afford to attend any of the region’s institutions of higher learning.
In early June, Concord University officials announced that West Virginia residents who are eligible for Pell grants and have a high school grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 can get a four-year degree from the university tuition free.
For the 2019-2020 school year, incoming freshmen, current students, and even students who would like to transfer to Concord could receive the new CU FREE tuition scholarship, according to Concord officials. The Legislature’s reinstatement of higher education funding earlier this year allowed Concord “to bridge the financial gap between federal, state and private financial aid awards and the total cost of tuition.” Applications had to be submitted by April 15.
Bill Allen, interim vice president and chief enrollment officer at Concord University, said Friday whenever he asks a group of people if they’ve heard of the university’s free-tuition program, hands go up.
“I think people have become very aware of it,” he stated. “I know it’s out there in the ethos for sure, which is great. I think we’re definitely trying to make higher education more affordable for folks.”
Exact figures were unavailable Friday, but West Virginia’s colleges and universities will be reporting their enrollment figures Oct. 15 to the state’s Higher Education Policy Commission and the federal government, Allen said.
Many high school seniors had committed to a college already when Concord’s new program was announced last June. Most colleges use May 1 as their commitment date for new students. Local institutions of higher learning could start seeing the impact of free tuition programs when Class of 2020 seniors start graduating from high school, Allen said.
“This year’s senior class will be the group most likely to be impacted,” he said.
Bluefield State College officials announced in mid-June that their institution was also offering free tuition for qualified students enrolled in one of more than a dozen “high-skilled, high-demand” programs. The program is the Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan.
To qualify for Bluefield State’s program, a student must be a West Virginia resident, Pell grant eligible, complete his or her Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 15, maintain a 2.0 grade point average (GPA), and demonstrate progress toward a degree, college officials said.
The possibility of going to college tuition free has raised interest among potential students. Exact figures were unavailable Friday, but the number of new students appeared to be up from this same time last year along with the number of transfer students, Jim Nelson, BSC’s interim communications director said after consulting Dr. Jo-Ann Robinson, vice president of student affairs. There was also a 20 percent increase in the number of provisional students, who are high school students taking a college class.
Robinson said that she thought the publicity generated by the free tuition option is a significant factor in the growth of enrollment in these categories.
In late July, Southwest Virginia Community College in Tazewell County, Va. announced that county residents would be able to attend the college tuition free. County Administrator Eric Young announced a donation which allowed the county to fund the program, pending final approval from the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. Young thanked Priscilla McCall for her gift.
Young said the board had been working with the college for more than a year to find a way to fund the tuition assistance program.
Officials with Southwest Virginia Community College were unavailable Friday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
