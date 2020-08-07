By CHARLES OWENS
PRINCETON — The free tire disposal day at the Mercer County Landfill quickly exceeded it limit Friday, but a second disposal date has been announced for September.
“People have already filled up the truck,” County Commissioner Bill Archer said Friday shortly after the noon hour, adding that the number of old tires that can be stored in the truck has already reached its limit.
“It has already been exceeded for the day,” Archer said of the number of tires that can be disposed of at one time. “The next free tire disposal at the landfill will be September 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Archer said a large number of citizens took advantage of Friday’s tire disposal day program at the landfill.
