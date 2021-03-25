PRINCETON — Starting in early April, there will be monthly free tire disposal days at the Mercer County Landfill until November this year, the Mercer County Commission announced Wednesday.
A maximum of 10 passenger tires per household will be accepted during each free tire disposal day. The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each disposal day.
A trailer for accepting tires will be near the white building at the Mercer County Landfill on 749 Frontage Road in Princeton. People are asked not to leave tires on the ground if the trailer is closed.
Free tire disposal will be available on the following days: April 2; May 7; June 4; July 2; Aug. 6; Sept. 3; Oct. 1; and Nov. 5.
No tire disposals are scheduled for December.
