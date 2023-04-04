PRINCETON — Love Where You Live: Keep Mercer Clean continued Monday as volunteers bagged trash along Courthouse Road and the county commission posted times throughout the year for free tire disposal.
Litter Control Officer Josh Parks climbed up an embankment with a loaded trash bag while Recycling Coordinator Steve Cline kept collecting trash further down the road. Bad weather delayed the cleanup last December.
“Courthouse Road is always pretty messy,” Parks said as cars and trucks passed the volunteers. “We try to do annually or for the commission cleanup. We missed it over Christmas this year; it was pretty nasty, the time we usually do it. We’re doing it for the commission cleanup.”
Volunteers including County Commissioners Bill Archer and Greg Puckett were on the other side of the road with volunteers from the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities. They had passed the turnoff to the Fellowship Baptist Church near the road’s halfway point.
Parks estimated they had collected about 300 pounds of trash.
“We’re about halfway done,” Parks said. “Maybe a third.”
The volunteers were collecting the usual trash such as bottles and soda cans, milk jugs and fast food wrappers, but the Keep Mercer Clean program is also urging residents to properly dispose of junk such as used tires. Hundreds and even thousands of dumped tires have been found at illegal dumps.
“About a mile and a half away from McDowell County at Buckeye Hollow, I think we pulled over 3,000 tires out of there in (2018),” Park recalled. “That was a pretty bad one. We still find a lot of tire dumps and I’m not sure why because we have a free tire day the first Friday of every month, March through November. Except in April when we have two.”
The next free tire disposal day is Friday and the next is on April 21, he said.
The free tire disposals will be offered at the Mercer County Landfill, 749 Frontage Road, Princeton.
This year’s disposal dates are: April 7; April 21; May 5; June 2; July 7; Aug. 4; Sept. 1; Oct. 6; and Nov. 3.
Tires can be dropped off each of those days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Look for a trailer near the white building.
Each household can drop off a maximum of 10 passenger tires. Residents are asked not to leave tires on the ground if the trailer is closed.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.