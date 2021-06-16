CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting free tire collection events in the month of June.
Locally, McDowell County will host their collection on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Walmart in Kimball.
Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, the WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
Local ongoing tire collection events include:
Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
A list of upcoming tire collection events and updates can be found at www.dep.wv.gov.
