BLUEFIELD — Hot and free Thanksgiving dinners will be served by Hesed International Ministries of Bluefield, Saturday, Nov. 19.
The dining hall doors at Open Heart Ministries’ Community Resource Center will open at noon and close at 6 p.m. The Resource Center, the former Grace Methodist Church of Bluefield, is at 206 Thomas Street, “above” Captain D’s on Bluefield Avenue.
The full-course dinner with all the trimmings is made possible by contributions and donations by local merchants, Hesed International Ministries, and by the board and volunteers of Open Heart Ministries.
“This is a guest-oriented event and we’re really glad to have them because it’s the people who make the occasion,” said Open Heart President Paula Newbill-Mlynczak. “If anyone were to be alone for Thanksgiving, they can join us instead, and there are friends at every table.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.