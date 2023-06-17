West Virginia’s state slogan proclaims: “Mountaineers Are Always Free,” so those words will take on a new meaning this West Virginia Day for riders in Mercer County, McDowell County, and other branches of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
West Virginia state residents can ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trails (HMT) for free on West Virginia Day, June 20. West Virginia Day Trail Passes will be available to state residents who present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued I.D. at HMT trailhead locations, HMT Welcome Center and Country Roads Visitors Center.
“This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ for the support to the residents of WV,” said Marketing Consultant Chris Zeto. “We want you to venture outside, explore the mountains, visit an ATV-friendly town and have some fun!”
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, said the trail system had a good response during last year’s West Virginia Day. After signing a waiver, the guests receive a wrist band that lets them ride on the trail system all day at no cost.
“We ended up selling a lot of trail permits that day,” Lusk said. “They come off the trail and they buy one. It’s like taking a car for a test drive. They see the benefits of a maintained trail and see if they enjoy it.”
HMT officials have cautioned all riders that Hatfield-McCoy Trails regulations apply to all riders and said that West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police Officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.
West Virginia Day passes are not available at local retailers and are only valid on June 20 this year. All Hatfield-McCoy Trails Rules & Regulations will apply.
WV Day permits are only available at the Hatfield-McCoy Trails trailheads & facilities listed below:
• Bearwallow Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Buffalo Mountain Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Cabwaylingo Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Country Roads Visitors Center – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Devil Anse Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Ivy Branch Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Pinnacle Creek Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Pocahontas Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Rockhouse Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Warrior Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the state capitol, Gov. Jim Justice has invited all West Virginians to the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at noon for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 160th birthday.
The first 160 people to arrive will receive a limited edition 160th birthday commemorative gift handmade by local artisans with the Black Locust Woodshop in Charleston.
Children and young adults who attend will receive a special gift as well.
For those unable to attend in-person, the West Virginia Day ceremonies will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Channel.
The festivities start at noon in the Culture Center Theater, when the Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice will arrive and greet guests, followed by special performances by West Virginia musicians.
The Governor and the First Lady will also announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original (non-alcoholic) punch recipe, with the winning recipe being served at the celebration. After announcing the winner, the Governor and First Lady will perform the ceremonial cake cutting, organizers said.
The ceremony will also include a photo with all Golden Horseshoe recipients in attendance.
A West Virginia Day reception will be held following the ceremony in the theater.
The official birthday cake of West Virginia, “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake” by Kim Wymer of Scott Depot which was awarded at last year’s birthday celebration will be served at the reception.
The day will also feature a Golden Horseshoe Reunion, open to all former recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award in recognition of their knowledge of West Virginia history.
At 2 p.m., The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will host the 2nd annual History Bowl Legends Tournament, where past participants come together as All-Star teams to compete for bragging rights.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
