PRINCETON – Free Naxolone, which is used to help people suffering opioid overdoses, is being distributed today in all 55 of West Virginia's counties as part of the third annual Save a Life Day.
All 55 West Virginia counties are banding together to host the largest day of free naloxone distribution in the state. In its third year, Save a Life Day will include every county for the first time, organizers said. A statewide map of 180 events can be found at at savealifewv.org.
Many people know naloxone by one of its brand names, Narcan. Narcan is an easy-to-use nasal spray with no adverse side effects that works to reverse opioid overdoses. Naloxone has been approved by the FDA for over 50 years, organizers said.
Family members, friends of people who take opioids for pain, friends of people who use drugs, and anyone who wants to be prepared to save a life are welcome to get trained on Sept. 8. The training often takes just 5 to10 minutes and people can show up anytime from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. today in most locations.
Community Connections, Inc. in Mercer County is serving as the lead contact for Save a Life Day in Monroe, Raleigh, and Summers Counties, and Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center is serving as the lead contact for McDowell, Mercer, and Wyoming Counites. Various community prevention coalitions, faith-based groups, and business leaders are serving as key partners and site leaders for the event.
In McDowell County, the free Naxolone is available at the Food Mart in Maybeury and Goodson’s Supermarket in Welch.
In Mercer County, it is available on Mercer Street in Princeton; Grant’s Supermarket at the Crossroads in Princeton; Grant’s Supermarket on Bluefield Avenue, Bluefield; Grant’s Supermarket at Majestic Place in Bluewell; Bluefield State University at the Basic Science building; Concord University at the Student Center; Pavilion Park in Matoaka; Historic Train Depot in Bramwell; and the East River Ruritan in Oakvale.
In Monroe County, it is available at the Market Street & Company Building in Peterstown.
Organizers plan to distribute over over 10,000 naloxone doses throughout the day. Each location is powered by local volunteers who attended training to be able to participate. There are more than 70 volunteers for this year’s event in McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties.
