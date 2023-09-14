BLUEFIELD – Free naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses, is being offered today in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe Counties as part of Appalachian Save a Life Day.
Naloxone is a medication with no adverse side effects that works to reverse opioid overdoses, according to organizers with Appalachian Save a Life Day. One common brand is Narcan, an easy-to-use nasal spray. The naloxone will be available until 2 p.m. today.
Locally, the free naloxone is being offered at the Grant's Supermarket locations along Athens Road, near the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton, Bluefield, Green Valley, Glenwood and War, according to Dr. Jamie Styons, Community Connections, Inc. assistant director and West Virginia Association for Addition and Prevention Professionals board member.
Other locations include the Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Stop Gas on Cumberland Road in Bluefield, the Liberty Gas Station in Bradshaw, Goodson's in Welch, Save-a-lot in Welch, Liberty in Brahshaw, Swift Mart in Bluefield, Va. and the Dollar General Store in Lindside.
“West Virginia may lead the nation in the highest opioid overdose rating, per capita; however, we also lead the nation in the overdose intervention, treatment, prevention, and recovery. If anything, Mountaineers are resilient,” Community Connections, Inc.," Styons said.
