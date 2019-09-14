BLUEFIELD — Cheerleaders serving free lemonade Friday in Bluefield got a local history when they learned more about their predecessors: they had never heard the term “lemonade lasses.”
Free lemonade was poured Friday in Bluefield and Bluefield, Va. for the first time since 2013. The free beverage is usually served the day after the official temperature reaches or exceed 90 degrees. The 90 degree mark was reached Wednesday, but it could not be confirmed until Thursday due to malfunctioning weather equipment at the Mercer County Airport.
To confirm the temperature, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. relied on a National Weather Service Cooperative Observer, which is required to collect data only once in a 24-hour period. By Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias had announced that there would be free lemonade on Friday. Kwik Kafe provides the lemonade, and volunteer’s with the chamber’s Leadership Program served it.
Lemonade flowed from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chicory Square in downtown Bluefield and Food City in Bluefield, Va. Graham High School cheerleaders served lemonade to thirsty members of the public. They were surprised to learn that for year their predecessors were known as “lemonade lasses.”
“Oh, that’s cute,” Isabella Edwards of Bluefield, Va. said. “I never heard ‘lemonade lasses’ before, but I think that’s cute.”
Lemonade traffic has slowed by the time 1 p.m. arrived, but the volunteers had seen plenty of people earlier in the day.
“We’ve had a lot of kids in the beginning,” Cianna Carter of Bluefield, Va. said. “We had a big line of the (CASE) Head Start kids. They really enjoyed it. It was really sweet.”
Carter recalled getting her free lemonade when she was about 6-years-old.
“I know that once it hits 90 degrees, they serve free lemonade. I remember coming here as a child and getting lemonade,” she said.
Nearby, a 2-year-old girl named Kindle was sipping on a Kwik Kafe cup of lemonade.
“This is her first time,” her grandmother, Brenda Noble of Bluefield, said as she watched. “She was looking forward to it. When I told her that we were coming and if she wanted to go, she said, ‘Yes, I do!’”
Misty Carpenter of Bluefield walked onto Chicory Square holding an American flag on a pole. It had fallen off its bracket, and she planned to drop it off at the Bluefield Municipal Building. Seeing the cheerleaders handing out lemonade brought back memories.
“I was a lemonade lass back when I was a teenager, and this is my kids’ first opportunity to actually come and get lemonade when it hit 80,” she said.
Both Brynley, 9 and Kyler, 11, thought their first free lemonades tasted pretty good.
Across the state line in Bluefield, Va., volunteers were staying busy outside Food City. Gail Cook of Bluefield, Va. and Pam Murphy of Bluefield went through 250 Kwik Kafe cups and had to get more.
Patricia Holland of Princeton asked Cook to take a picture of her with a cup of lemonade. She wanted to send it to her son in Thomasville, Ga. There the temperature was 95 degrees with a heat index of over 100 degrees.
“It was 90 and what happens in Bluefield when we hit 90? We get lemonade,” Holland said.
One family posed for a picture with their cups of lemonade.
“Well, I haven’t had any forever,” Kathy Quillian of Sarasota, Fla. said. She graduated from Graham High School. “I think it just makes people appreciate a small town, I think.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
