BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Regional Medical Center’s Women of Wellness group has partnered with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Mercer Mall, WVVA and First Media Services to host a free community event to raise awareness for heart disease.
A Fun Walk will be held inside the Mercer Mall on Thursday, Feb. 27. Pre-registration is not required; however, registration, free screenings and informational booths will begin at 5 p.m. in the mall’s Center Court area.
Dr. Joshua Hoffner of the Bluefield Family Medicine Residency Clinic will present a brief discussion about heart disease beginning at 6 p.m. The actual walk will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by door prize drawings at 7 p.m. First Media Services provided the grand prize of a trip to Savannah, Ga.
This event is free and open to everyone, organizers said. The first 50 adults to register will receive a free tote bag. Refreshments will be served throughout the event.
“February is National Heart Month so we are encouraging everyone to wear Red. Our program is designed to support a healthy mind, body and spirit for women – and the families they care for. The Women of Wellness (WOW) Advisory Council is excited to be able to provide events like this for women in our area. However, this event is not only for women, but for anyone interested in gaining knowledge on living a healthy lifestyle,” Sherri Cox, (BRMC) community outreach coordinator said.
