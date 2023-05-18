BLUEFIELD — Area youth will get a chance to demonstrate their angling skills this Saturday.
The annual Fishing Rodeo event for kids up to 15 years old is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Rock Lake (Jimmy Lewis Lake).
Sponsored by Friends of Pinnacle Rock, the event is a fun family event, said organizer Skip Crane.
Hot dogs and more items will be on sale by Bluewell Methodist Church.
“The Bluewell Methodist Church makes delicious chili and bombshell slaw,” Crane said. “Door prizes for kids will be offered every 20 minutes. Stop by and register lakeside that morning.”
Directions to lake: Come to Bluewell on Rt. 52, turn onto Poetown Road across from Walgreens. Go a half mile and turn onto Nemours Road. Pinnacle Lake is about two miles. If coming from Bluefield, Va. or Pocahontas, Nemours Road is directly in front of the Grocery/Post Office. Lake is half mile from turn.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
