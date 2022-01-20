PRINCETON — A local health care association will be among the entities distributing free N95 masks when federal government makes them available.
The Biden administration announced plans Wednesday to start distributing free 400 million N95 masks. Federal officials have said that N95 masks offer better protection against COVID-19’s omicron variant than cloth masks. The National Stockpile has more than 750 million of the masks in stock, and they will be made available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country, the White House told the Associated Press.
Linda Hutchens, CEO of the Bluestone Health Care Association in Mercer County, said that her organization will be receiving a shipment of the free masks.
“We don’t know when we’ll get them,” she said. “We don’t have an arrival date, but we do have an order for 20,000.”
Hutchens said she was not yet sure how Bluestone Health Care Association will be allowed to distribute the masks after they arrive. The federal government will have guidances for handing them out to the public. Bluestone Health is receiving the masks because it is a federally-qualified health care center.
“We’ll have to get guidance from them as to how they want distributed,” she stated. “I’m not sure. We may take some to the (Bluefield) Union Mission and places like that, but I’m not sure when. I think it will be a plus for everyone to have the N95.”
Last year, more people were wearing masks, washing their hands and sanitizing surfaces, Hutchens said. This help keep the number of flu cases at low levels.
“However, I think there’s a slack in that now and that’s why we’re seeing a lot of flu,” she added. “It (free N95 masks) would help against that, too.”
Bluestone Health Care will make a public announcement when the N95 masks arrive and become available.
“They’re going to be on big pallets,” Hutchens said. “We may have to have a forklift in order to get them off the truck.”
Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc., said Wednesday that he was working to learn where masks will be available.
“I think it would be perfect to do,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity and I wish we would have done it a year ago. The fact we’re going through a surge means we need to mask-up efficiently.”
The White House stated that the masks will be made available at pharmacies and community health centers that have partnered with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to the Associated Press.
The CDC has updated its guidance
