BLUEFIELD – Free COVID-19 drive-through testing for West Virginia residents will be available today at the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
The tests will be available at PCH Bluefield, formerly Bluefield Regional Medical Center, located at 500 Cherry Street in Bluefield, according to an announcement from Princeton Community Hospital.
Free testing will available today from 5 to 7 p.m. There was a morning session from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to Richard Hypes, director of marketing for PCH. The hospital learned Monday afternoon that testing would be available.
On Thursday, free COVID-19 testing will be available at the former BRMC from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hypes said.
Free testing will be available at the former BRMC next Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 4. Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
This is a West Virginia DHHR-sponsored event for West Virginia residents, held in partnership with Princeton Community Hospital.
