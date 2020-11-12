BLUEFIELD – Free COVID-19 testing will be available Thursday in Mercer County and Monroe County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The state DHHR issued its daily COVID-19 update and announced the free testing locations at about 10 .m. Thursday. The free testing will be available Thursday at the following locations:
• Mercer County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m., the Mercer County Health Department at 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield
• Monroe County
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 200 Health Center Drive in Union. (Call 304-772-3064 for appointment)
8 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)
