BLUEFIELD – Free COVID-19 testing will be available Thursday in Mercer County and Monroe County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The state DHHR issued its daily COVID-19 update and announced the free testing locations at about 10 .m. Thursday. The free testing will be available Thursday at the following locations:

• Mercer County

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., the Mercer County Health Department at 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield

• Monroe County

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 200 Health Center Drive in Union. (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

