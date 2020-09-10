BLUEFIELD — Testing for COVID-19 is still an important step toward protecting the public’s health and getting the ongoing pandemic under control, so Mercer County’s health department is offering free screenings Friday at its Green Valley center.
The Mercer County Health Department will be conducting virus screenings Friday from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at its facility along 978 Blue Prince Avenue. The screenings will be part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities, so the county health department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) are providing free testing.
“It’s going to be drive-through testing here at the health department,” interim Director Brenda Donithan said, adding that since the pandemic started, county health workers have performed between 1,000 to 1,200 tests.
People arriving Friday for the screening do not have to bring any insurance cards or proof of income.
“It’s totally free to anyone. They don’t have to bring any of that,” she said.
Like previous testing opportunities, the drive-through will be conducted in the health department’s parking lot. People will drive up to one station where they will leave their information.
“We’re going to use the circle (of the parking lot) to circle them around, and before they go into the circle, someone will register them and get their name, address and phone number; and that’s so we can contact them once we get the results back,” Donithan said. “We’re hoping (tests) will be ready on Monday.” People who are tested Friday will be informed whether the results were positive or negative for COVID-19.
“We will contact them either way their results are,” she stated.
COVID-19 testing is also available at the health department’s clinic Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. People who want to be tested need to call ahead and make an appointment, and they should bring proof of insurance, Donithan said.
Clinics with the Bluestone Health Care Center Association is continuing to offer tests, too. People who want to be tested need to call ahead for an appointment.
