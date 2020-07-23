BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Community Outdoor Movie Night at Bluefield College originally planned for this evening has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 30, from 9 to 11 p.m., due to weather.
The free community outdoor movie night will be held on the Bluefield College Dome Gymnasium lawn.There will be circles painted to allow for social distancing and family snack and drink baskets will be provided to those in attendance. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.