Bluefield College campus file photo

Cars park behind the Bluefield College sign in this Jun. 10, 2019 file photo.

 BDT file photo

BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Community Outdoor Movie Night at Bluefield College originally planned for this evening has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 30, from 9 to 11 p.m., due to weather.

The free community outdoor movie night will be held on the Bluefield College Dome Gymnasium lawn.There will be circles painted to allow for social distancing and family snack and drink baskets will be provided to those in attendance. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets.

