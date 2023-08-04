BLUEFIELD — Free school supplies for area children will be distributed Saturday at Bluefield City Park.
It’s all a part of the 19th annual back-to-school program presented by the Good Neighborhood Group.
The event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the main pavilion area of city park.
Food and drinks, gospel singing, dancing and other activities also will be held, including basketball and volleyball competitions.
Saturday’s event will be the 19th back-to-school distribution event at city park, but also the first in three years.
The event had to be postponed in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic, according to Evangelist Edd Henry Jr. with the Good Neighbor Group.
“We will have a full day of preaching, ministry, singing and dancing,” Henry said. “And we will give away backpacks and school supplies.”
Hundreds have attended the back-to-school distribution event in the past, and Henry is hoping to see a large crowd again on Saturday.
“The Good Neighbor Group is made up of local people who come together and work,” he said. “No one is paid.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
