GRUNDY, Va. — The world’s eyes are now fixed on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Russia was getting a similar amount of attention more than 60 years ago when an American spy plane was shot down over that country.
Francis Gary Powers Jr. will be visiting the Buchanan County Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, to speak about his father, the late U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers. Powers Jr. has written a book about the incident along with Keith Dunnavant titled “Spy Pilot: Francis Gary Powers, The U-2 Incident, and Controversial Cold War Legacy.”
Francis Gary Powers was flying a reconnaissance mission over the Soviet Union on May 1, 1960, when he was shot down. Powers was captured, tried by the Soviets and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was later exchanged on Feb. 10, 1962, for captured Soviet spy Rudolph Abel.
Born on Aug. 17, 1929 in Burdine, Ky., Powers grew up in the Wise County community of Pound, Va. He graduated from Grundy High School in 1946. While he was a boy, Powers took his first airplane flight aboard a Piper Cub flown by a lady pilot who was offering rides at a county fair. As a result, he fell in love with aviation.
The international incident that started after Powers was shot down while flying a mission over the Soviet Union led to controversies that lasted for years. Powers Jr. said he wrote the book about his father’s experiences to address the rumors and misinformation that persist to this day.
Much of the incident was classified, so the news media of the time speculated that Powers had defected, committed treason or made some serious mistake. Debriefings conducted after his release showed that he had followed orders, and he was exonerated, Powers Jr. said.
“He had not defected. He was shot down,” he stated.
After documents from the former Soviet Union and other sources were declassified, they showed that Francis Gary Powers had flown in a military operation. As a result, he was awarded the POW Medal in 2000 and the Silver Star in 2012, Powers Jr. said.
The 1960 mission over the Soviet Union was to be the last one before a scheduled summit conference between the United States, the Soviet Union, France and the United Kingdom. The mission’s goal was to check possible antiaircraft missile sites. Previous U-2 flights had successfully flown in Soviet airspace because that country’s missiles and jet fighters could not reach the high-flying spy plane. The U-2 could fly as high as 70,000 feet.
Unfortunately, the Soviets had been working on their missile technology. The mission was to determine if the new missiles were operational.
“Dad found out firsthand that they were,” Powers Jr. said.
One of the new Soviet SA-2 missiles exploded near the U-2 and severely damaged it. Powers was unable to reach the aircraft’s destruct switches as his plane broke up and fell, and g-forces pinned him partly outside the cockpit. He managed to bail out, but local Russians spotted his parachute.
Powers did have a way to commit suicide if he was captured and faced torture, Powers Jr. said. However, he was not under orders to commit suicide. It was optional.
“No, that was not the orders,” Powers Jr. said.
The Soviets staged a show trial for Powers so they could use the incident’s propaganda value. He was facing the possibility of being sentenced to death, Powers Jr. said.
“In the Soviet Union, you are guilty until proven innocent,” he said.
The court-appointed attorney never objected to any of the prosecutors’ questions, so Powers had to answer to the best of his ability.
“I believe the prosecution, the defense and the judges were all in cahoots,” Powers Jr. said. “The outcome was known ahead of time.”
Even the 10-year sentence was used for propaganda purposes. Two Americans convicted of spying for the Soviets, Julius and Ehtel Rosenburg, had been executed, and captured Soviet spy Rudolph Abel was sentenced to about 30 years in prison. The Soviets wanted to show the world how “nice” they were when compared to the Americans, Powers Jr. said.
Powers Jr. said he didn’t think the Soviets were thinking about spy exchanges when they convicted his father, but likely hoped to use him as leverage in future negotiations. The idea of exchanging Powers for Abel came about when Powers’ father, Oliver Powers, who owned the Norton City Shoe Store, wrote to Abel about the idea. The CIA, which was monitoring Abel’s mail, sent “two guys in suits” to speak with Oliver Powers and asked him to stay out of the issue.
However, James Donovan, an attorney who worked at the Nuremberg Trials, which tried Nazi war criminals, had proposed using Abel if the Soviets ever captured an American agent. Donovan went on to negotiate the exchange.
Francis Gary Powers Jr. will also be appearing at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Abingdon Public Library.
