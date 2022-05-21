BRAMWELL — The son of a spy plane pilot who was shot down over the former Soviet Union in May 1960 will be speaking today the Town of Bramwell.
Francis Gary Powers Sr. was the pilot of a U-2 plane was shot down over Russia May 1960. His son, Francis Gary Powers Jr. has written a book, “Spy Pilot: Francis Gary Powers, the U-2 Incident and a Controversial Cold War Legacy.”
Francis Gary Powers Jr. will be speaking 2 p.m. Saturday at the Masonic Temple in downtown Bramwell, according to Mayor Louise Stoker.
There is no charge for this event, Stoker said.
Born on Aug. 17, 1929 in Burdine, Ky., Francis Gary Powers Sr. grew up in the Wise County community of Pound, Va. He graduated from Grundy High School in 1946. While he was a boy, Powers took his first airplane flight aboard a Piper Cub flown by a lady pilot who was offering rides at a county fair. As a result, he fell in love with aviation.
The international incident that started after Powers was shot down while flying a mission over the Soviet Union led to controversies that lasted for years. Powers Jr. said he wrote the book about his father’s experiences to address the rumors and misinformation that persist to this day.
Much of the incident was classified, so the news media of that time speculated that Powers had defected, committed treason or made some serious mistake. Debriefings conducted after his release showed that he had followed orders, and he was exonerated, Powers Jr. said.
