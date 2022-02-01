PEMBROKE, Va. — For fans of the move “Dirty Dancing,” a Fox Network dance competition show that airs tonight, “The Real Dirty Dancing,” was filmed at the original movie location at Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County.
The lodge is just east of Pembroke and gained fame after the Patrick Swayze/Jennifer Grey 1987 hit was filmed on location there. Some extras in that movie were from this area.
According to TV Insider, Fox used the lodge to film its celebrity dance competition as celebrities relive the film’s key dance moments in hope of becoming champions and the next “Baby” and “Johnny.”
The eight celebrities competing are: entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, and WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Brie Bella; actor, singer/songwriter, and dancer Corbin Bleu; The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron; world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, and the first female Iron Chef Cat Cora; Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough; future NFL Hall of Fame Tight End Antonio Gates; comedian, singer, actor, and social media sensation Anjelah Johnson-Reyes; and comedian and The Real host Loni Love.
“At the real location used for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, they’ll partner up and learn the iconic dance routines of Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze’s movie — including the legendary lift,” the article said. “Special guest judges will decide if the couples continue on and which will be ‘put in a corner.’”
“So You Think You Can Dance” contestant and judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss is the show’s host.
The “special event” series will air tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox and then each Tuesday night through Feb. 22.
