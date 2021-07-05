PRINCETON — Live music, warm weather offering cool breezes, baseball, a water slide, patriotism and more came together Sunday when Mercer County residents and visitors celebrated the birth of their nation.
Precautions against COVID-19 stopped Fourth of July celebrations in Princeton last year, but the outdoor event was back Sunday afternoon. When 1 p.m. approached, people eager for Independence Day festivities were converging on the Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium. Stacey Hicks of the Princeton Rescue Squad and other volunteers where making last-minute adjustments as the gates were opened.
“We’ve been here for two days setting up,” Hicks said. “We started on Friday setting up.”
Lots of preparation went into the Fourth of July festivities, and volunteers said it was worth all the effort.
“It’s good,” said Jamie Coburn, the rescue squad’s coordinator. “It’s our first real event since we got our lives back from the pandemic, so it’s more special than any that we’ve ever had.”
Princeton had Fourth of July fireworks last year, but the rest of the festival was on the long list of 2020’s canceled events. Seeing the public come back Sunday was especially heartening.
“It’s going to be nice seeing people out and enjoying life again,” Hicks stated.
Games, a hydration station set up by Princeton Community Hospital and the Princeton Health Care Center were ready along with a Kid’s Corner, the stage and concessions as guests started coming through the stadium’s gates. Sounds of a baseball game at neighboring H.P. Hunnicutt Field could be heard. The Princeton WhistlePigs were playing against the Pulaski River Turtles.
Few of the masks that became a commonplace sight in 2020 could be found Sunday. Several elderly festival goers and baseball fans wore them, but most people were enjoying a return to something like normal life.
“It’s nice. It’s refreshing to be able to do something,” said Laura Seaver of Princeton, who was working at the concession stand. “But do be mindful and be safe and get your vaccine.”
People wearing their summertime – and patriotic – attire came through the gates and sought out a good spot where they could see the concerts.
“Wonderful,” Jack Hager of Princeton replied when asked how it felt to see outdoor festivals again. “We come here every year.”
“Because we like to dance,” his friend Susan Taylor of Princeton added.
Families arrived with children wearing red, white and blue. Staci Little of Princeton was taking her children to the Kid’s Corner sponsored by the Rotary of Princeton where a splash slide and crafts provided by Hammer and Stain on Mercer Street were waiting.
“I guess with life back to normal, we wanted to come out and celebrate the Fourth of July, Independence Day,” she said. “We want our kids to have good memories of the holiday, spending time with family and friends, and just being outside with family.”
Greg Jordan
