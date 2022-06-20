PRINCETON — Four days of fun featuring fireworks, cruising, music and more are on tap this year when the city of Princeton celebrates the Fourth of July.
The city announced a lineup of festivities Thursday for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. Events leading up to Independence Day start 7 p.m., Friday, July 1 when the Princeton Whistlepigs take on the Bluefield Ridge Runners. A fireworks show will take place over the skyline after the game.
Festivities continue Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. with the MVP Circuit Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Princeton City Park. Spectators are encouraged as long as they do not disturb the tournament, city officials said.
The day continues with the Bark Mutts Parade and Fun, which will take place at the Princeton City Dog Park from noon to 2 p.m. A Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street will take place from 5 to 10 p.m.
Activities resume on Sunday, July 3, at 2 p.m. with Water Balloon Baseball with the Princeton Police Department and Princeton Fire Department at Knob Park. A Jeepers Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. A movie will be shown at Dick Copeland Square on Mercer Street, “National Treasure,” at 8:30 p.m.
Monday, the Fourth of July, will start off 11:30 a.m. with a Hotdog Eating Contest at Hunnicutt Field. At noon, a baseball game between the Princeton Whistlepigs and the Pulaski River Turtles will start at Hunnicutt Field.
A car show will be at Princeton Senior High School from noon to 4 p.m.
Music at the nearby Chuck Mathena Center will feature performances from Jame Carothers, Matt Deal, Thomas T and the Highrize Band, Transit Times and the Beach Nite Band from 4 to 10 p.m.
A grand finale fireworks show will be launched after the concert, city officials said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
