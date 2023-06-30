PRINCETON — Starting tomorrow and going through Tuesday, the City of Princeton will be celebrating Independence Day with a variety of activities ranging from disc golf to fireworks.
At the Princeton City Council meeting Wednesday , City Manager Mike Webb, during his presentation, showed a schedule of activities for the period for the city.
The first event will be Greg Bishop’s Annual Disc Golf Tournament at the City Park at 10 a.m. tomorrow with registration starting at 8 a.m. The event will be a “Trilogy Challenge”. The entry fee is $40 and will include a free putter, mid-range disc and a driver which will be the only discs utilized during the tournament.
Also on Saturday ,the Knob Street Park will be the site of a celebration as water fun will be held starting at 2 p.m. Cold desserts will be provided.
That evening, a special “Cruise-In” will be held on Mercer Street from 5-9 p.m.
Sunday will feature a “Jeep Cruise-In” on Mercer Street from 5-9 p.m.
On Monday the movie “Captain America” will be shown in the Dick Copeland Town Square at 8:30 p.m. with popcorn provided .
On Tuesday, the 4th, there will be a hot dog eating contest at 11:30 a.m. at Hunnicutt Field, followed by the Princeton WhistlePigs baseball game at 1 p.m.
Also at 1 p.m., a car show will be held at Princeton Senior High School .
At 4 p.m., games and food trucks will be at the Chuck Mathena Center. Live music will also start at 4 p.m. with Thomas T. and the Highrize Band; at 5 p.m., Victor Lawson; at 6 p.m. High Times; at 7 p.m. , Warehouse 40; and at 8 p.m., “7 Bridges” an “Eagles” tribute band.
At approximately 10 p.m., as the last song is being played, fireworks will be set off which will be visible from the CMC.
Webb said, “I’d like to thank all of my staff that helped make these four days possible. This will be a great four day celebration of our country’s independence. “
He added, “Families will have a variety of events with plenty of food and entertainment all over the City of Princeton from July 1 to the start of fireworks on July 4.”
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
