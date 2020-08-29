LINDSIDE — Health officials in Monroe County are reporting a fourth COVID-19 related death.
“It is with great regret that we have to announce Monroe County’s fourth death related to COVID-19, a 71-year-old male resident from Springfield Center,” the Monroe County Health Department said in a statement posted online Friday at 6 p.m. “Our sincerest condolences to his family.”
The Springfield Center, a long-term care facility in Lindside, is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
According to the health department, there are now 113 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, along with eight hospitalizations and four deaths. The health department report said 78 of the 113 cases in the county are considered active with another 36 individuals having recovered from the virus.
At the Springfield Center, the health department said there are a total of 69 cases, including 66 that are considered active. This includes 43 residents of the nursing home who have contracted COVID-19 and 26 employees. All four deaths in Monroe County to date are from the Springfield Center.
Mercer County saw three new cases on Friday for a total of 290. The county has continued to see deaths from its own nursing home outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center, 22 so far, but no new deaths were reported.
McDowell County’s numbers have stayed steady through most of the week, according to the McDowell County Health Department. The last reported new case was on Tuesday, when a travel-related case increased its numbers to 76 with 18 of those active. The county’s Health Department has not reported any new cases since.
Statewide, West Virginia’s numbers increased by almost 200 in 24 hours, raising from 9,633 to 9,824. That figure includes both confirmed and probable cases. Three more deaths in the state were also reported Friday, including the newest death in Monroe County, for a total of 202 West Virginians lost to COVID-19.
In Virginia, Tazewell County, which recently saw its first COVID-19 death, saw two more cases reported as well. The Tazewell total stands at 186, with one death and 13 hospitalizations.
Giles County also reported one new case on Friday, increasing its total to 27. Giles has seen three deaths from the virus, as well as two hospitalizations.
Wythe County saw three more cases on Friday, for a total of 149. Wythe has reported three deaths and 17 hospitalizations from the coronavirus throughout the pandemic.
Buchanan and Bland counties both reported four more cases, for a total of 97 and 42 respectively. Buchanan has seen one death and six hospitalizations so far, while Bland has see no deaths and only one hospitalization thus far.
The Commonwealth has seen in total 117,592 cases of COVID-19 within its borders, as well as 2,550 deaths. Both of those figures account for confirmed and probable deaths. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, Virginia’s northern counties remain the hardest hit in the state. Fairfax County alone has a little under twice as many cases as the entirety of West Virginia, with a Friday total of 18,024.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.