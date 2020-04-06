BLUEFIELD — A new COVID-19 case has been reported in Mercer County.
Monday’s daily report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting four COVID-19 cases in Mercer County. That number includes the two original patients who have since been released for quarantine.
No other details were immediately released concerning the fourth Mercer County case. The Mercer County Health Department had not provided any new details regarding a fourth case as of Monday morning. The health department's Facebook page also makes no mention of a fourth case.
In all, the DHHR reported 21 new cases Monday of COVID-19 in West Virginia. That brings the confirmed case number for the Mountain State to 345 with three deaths. So far 9,940 state residents have been tested for coronavirus with 9,595 of those tests coming back negative.
Monday’s data from the state doesn’t show a case for McDowell County, but McDowell’s first case was confirmed to the Daily Telegraph over the weekend by the McDowell County Health Department.
The confirmed cases in West Virginia to date are as follows:
Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).
In neighboring Virginia, 2,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Monday morning in the Commonwealth with 497 total hospitalizations and 54 deaths.
The newest local case, confirmed over the weekend, was an infection in Giles County. Wythe County also is now up to three cases, along with three cases in Tazewell County.
