BLAND, Va. — Wolf Creek Indian Village & Museum in conjunction with the Bland County Library will be holding their fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Bland County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.
Over 8,000 eggs will be hidden for easter egg hunters to find. Prizes will be awarded for the most and least eggs found in several age categories. There will be a “special hunt” for the parents to who wish to participate. A very, special visitor will be “hopping” in, as well, to take pictures with the participants, organizers said.
“While this year’s Easter Egg Hunt has had to change locations due to the Village being used as a COVID-19 vaccination distribution site for the county, we are so excited to be able to hold the Easter Egg Hunt this year after having to cancel it last year,” stated Jaime Williams, general manager of Wolf Creek. “We are excited to work with our wonderful library staff on this combined event and make it an even bigger event than in the years past.”
This event is open to participants ages 18 and under. Due to current gathering restrictions, the event will be limited to 250 people, and event goers will have to buy tickets in advance for the hunt. Admission is $5 per person or $15 per immediate family (two parents and their children). Egg Hunt tickets may be purchased at the library in the Wolf Creek Indian Village Gift Shop located in the library meeting room or over the phone with a credit or debit card by calling the library at 276-688-3737 during regular business hours.
The hunt begins at 10 a.m. Organizers ask that all participants arrive at least 15 minutes early, wear a mask, and B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Basket)! Prizes will be award at the Fairgrounds Pavilion after the hunt. A rain date has been scheduled for this event on Saturday, April 10.
While the village is currently closed, the Wolf Creek Indian Village’s Gift Shop is currently set up in the Bland County Public Library’s meeting room for one-of-a-kind shopping needs, organizers said. Gift Shop hours are currently the same as the Bland County Public Library hours.
For more information about Wolf Creek Indian Village and Museum’s Easter Egg Hunt or about the Gift Shop, please call us at the Bland County Public Library at 276-688-3737.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.