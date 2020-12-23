BLUEFIELD — Four more area residents, two from Mercer County and two from Tazewell County, have died as a result of COVID-19, and the number of coronavirus in-patients at Princeton Community Hospital continues to rise.
A 48-year-old female from Mercer County and an 86-year-old male from Mercer County were among 42 new coronavirus-related deaths to be reported by the state Tuesday, a new one-day record for virus deaths in West Virginia. The Mountain State also reported 1,400 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
In Mercer County, the number of active virus cases involving individuals who are currently contagious with COVID-19 increased to 1,043 with the county’s coronavirus death toll climbing to 51 virus-related deaths, according to the Mercer County Health Department’s daily pandemic report.
Rose Morgan, PCH Vice President of Patient Care Services, said more COVID patients are being admitted and staffing is an issue.
“We are up to 42 positive COVID patients today (Tuesday),” she said. “We have had several more COVID deaths. Our staff has also been challenged with positive COVID results and/or quarantining due to close family members (who contracted the virus).”
The recent surge in cases has been attributed to a post-Thanksgiving wave as more people traveled and attended holiday get-togethers, and many health officials fear Christmas may result in even bigger problems.
“We are very concerned about the Christmas holiday and the resulting potential increase in further cases of COVID-19,” Morgan said.
The health department’s statistics reflect the spread of the virus, with Mercer County’s infection rate standing at 95.5 percent and the county is still listed as red on the COVID color map, which is the highest warning level on the state’s pandemic alert system.
“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a prepared statement related to the 42 new deaths Tuesday. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect our residents.”
In neighboring Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Tazewell County. That brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths to date in Tazewell County to 15.
Tazewell County also is closing in on a cumulative total of 2,000 virus cases since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the cumulative total of cases stood at 1,914 with 68 virus-related hospitalizations.
In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those who have died as a result of COVID-19. Virginia also does not provide information regarding active cases and recoveries.
Robert Parker, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health, said in a news release Tuesday that the Moderna is now being delivered to health districts across the Commonwealth. The news release said both the previously approved Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccines are being distributed to 96 sites this week at geographically diverse locations across the state.
Based on planning estimates provided by Operation Warp Speed, Virginia is planning for a weekly allocation of a total of 100,000 doses of vaccine (about 50,000 doses of each type of vaccine) for the next few weeks, the statement said.
Health districts in Virginia have been working with health care systems to plan for how to provide the vaccine to those in allocation group 1a, the press release said. In addition to health care personnel, Phase 1a includes long-term care facility residents and staff.
“Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic. With Pfizer-BioNTech and now Moderna vaccines available, more Virginians are able to get vaccinated,” Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA, said in a prepared statement. “The interest we are seeing from community members on when they can get vaccinated indicates people want this protection. We are working hard to get vaccines to people as quickly as possible. In the meantime, please continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”
