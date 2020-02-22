BLUEFIELD — Four individuals were arrested Friday and firearms were found along with controlled substances after the Bluefield Police Department executed two search warrants during a 48 hour period.
The two search warrants, executed at addresses on Giles Street and Carter Street in Bluefield, resulted in four arrests with charges ranging from possession with intent to deliver Schedule I and II controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm, stolen firearm, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and other charges, according to a statement from the Bluefield Police Department.
The following items were taken into custody as well: a Glock .40-caliber handgun; a Taurus 9mm handgun; 177 grams of marijuana; Oxycodone tablets; Hydrocodone tablets; digital scales; a bottle of promethazine cough suppressant; an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine; more than $13,600 in cash; and two Apple iPhones.
Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams and Patrolman RV Johnson were the lead investigators in this case.
The following officers and K-9s assisted with the investigation: K-9 Thor, Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver, Ptlm. F.B. Ingole, Detective K.L. Ross, Pltm. A.E. Green, K-9 Ace, Sgt. J.M. Danieley, Ptlm. K.N. Wright, K-9 Maverick, K-9 Ptlm. T.M. Beggs and Ptlm. D.L. Bishop.
The suspect names were not being released Friday.
