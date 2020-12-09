CHARLESTON — Four more COVID-related deaths have been reported for Mercer County.
During his pandemic briefing today, Gov. Jim Justice read the ages and gender of those four deaths that have been been reported since Monday to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
They are a 49-year-old male, a 90-year-old female, a 65-year-old male and an 88-year-old male. Unofficially, that brings the total number of deaths in Mercer County to 46. The Mercer County Health Department has not yet verified the numbers.
A total of 59 statewide COVID deaths were recorded by the DHHR since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in the state to 901, Justice said.
A new record number of hospitalizations has also been seen, he said, with 650 COVID patients now in the hospital and 180 in ICUs.
Justice also said 1,402 new positive cases were reported int the last 24 hours with the total number of active cases in the state surpassing 20,000.
Statewide, 14 counties are in the red zone on the County Alert System map and 22 in orange, he said, which means schools cannot offer in-person instruction in 26 of the state’s 55 counties.
Monroe and McDowell counties are in the yellow zone based on the positivity rate of tests, which is reflected in the state Department of Education map. Mercer County is in the green on the WVDE map. However, all three counties are in the red zone with the infection rate, which measures the average number of positive cases over a seven-day period.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
