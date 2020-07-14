WELCH – Four new cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread of the virus were confirmed Tuesday afternoon by McDowell County Health Department officials.
All individuals are currently quarantined at home, and the health department is working to identify all contacts to these cases, officials with the McDowell County Health Department said in their announcement.
"Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department. If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines helps to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus," officials said in their statement. "The health department will continue to keep you updated on this fluid situation through Facebook as well as through local media partners."
Due to Federal HIPAA guidelines, the statement said no other information about these cases will be given.
The McDowell County Health Department urges all residents to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds and washing their hands frequently.
