By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Mercer County, a troubling development that has pushed the county’s pandemic death toll to date to 97.
The additional deaths come at a time when the number of active coronavirus cases in the county are declining. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Mercer County Health Department was reporting only 501 active virus cases. That's down from a high of nearly 1,700 cases in January. Still, 12 new coronavirus cases were reported by the health department Tuesday — seven confirmed COVID-19 infections and five probable cases.
Statewide, 19 new coronavirus deaths were confirmed Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and four of those cases were from Mercer County. The latest deaths, according to the DHHR, are a 64-year-old female from Mercer County, a 73-year-old male from Mercer County, a 79-year-old male from Mercer County and a 90 year-old female from Mercer County.
“Our condolences are extended to these families for their loss,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said Tuesday in a prepared statement.
Although the number of active virus cases in Mercer County is still declining, new cases also are still being reported on a daily basis, and that’s pushed the county’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases to date above 4,000. As of Tuesday morning, the cumulative total of virus cases in Mercer County since the onset of the pandemic last year stood at 4,029.
Most people who contract COVID-19 recover, but the virus can cause severe complications for the elderly and those with underlining health conditions.
So far in West Virginia, 108,870 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, 416 new virus cases were reported Tuesday.
In neighboring Virginia, a new virus-related death was reported in Giles County. Tazewell County, which has surpassed a cumulative total of 3,000 virus cases to date, is currently reporting 36 COVID-19 related deaths.
The pandemic death toll in Bland County stands at nine along with 32 deaths in Buchanan County.
In Virginia, health officials do not release data regarding active cases and recoveries, nor the age or gender of those who have died due to complications from the virus.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
