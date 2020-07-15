By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Another four coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Mercer County.
The county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 infections now stands at 67.
Health officials estimate that 54 percent of the county’s new cases have occurred within the last three weeks.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, about 59 percent of the cases to date are being attributed to community spread of the virus. The remaining cases are attributed to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and other out-of-state locations.
There also is still confusion in Mercer County regarding the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus. In its 5 p.m. update Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was still reporting 39 active virus cases with 28 recoveries. But in its 3 p.m. update, the Mercer County Health Department reported 38 recoveries and only 25 active virus cases.
As part of the state’s initiative to increase testing, the Mercer County Health Department in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the health department office in Green Valley on Friday, July 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free testing is available to all individuals of Mercer County, including asymptomatic individuals or those who have no signs or symptoms of the virus. Proof of insurance is not required, but those who are tested should bring an identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results
Virus numbers also continue to rise in other neighboring counties.
Tazewell County reported another new case Wednesday, bringing it’s cumulative total of infections to date to 34. And Buchanan County reported another two new virus cases Wednesday bringing its cumulative total to 48.
Virus-related hospitalizations also have been reported in Monroe County and Buchanan County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.