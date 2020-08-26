UNION — Monroe County reported four new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 93, with 57 of those at the Springfield Center in Lindside.
One death of a resident at the skilled nursing center was announced Monday.
Of those 93 cases, six have been hospitalized (four from Springfield), 77 are active, one probable and 17 recovered.
The Monroe County Health Department updated the numbers Tuesday afternoon and also reported of the 57 positives at the center, 33 were residents and 24 staff.
All positive cases that are active remain isolated and contact tracing continues by the Health Department.
The recent surge of new cases resulted in the county being placed in the orange category on the state color code guide, which impact schools and means no sports activities/practices or in-school teacher training.
On Tuesday, Monroe was one of only two counties in the state in orange as the rest were in the green and yellow zones, colors that indicate a low number of new positive cases.
Gov. Jim Justice recently announced the color system, based on a seven-day rolling average of new positive cases, with the red zone the highest, meaning no in-person instruction, sports or extracurricular activities.
For the first week of school, which starts Sept. 8, an orange code designation will also mean all students learn from home and no sports, as determined by the numbers on Sept. 6.
After that first week, though, and orange allows students in classrooms and sports practice, but no games.
Since Monroe County’s population is less than 16,000, the rolling average of new case is based on 14, not seven, days.
Because of that recent surge of new cases, Monroe County has a 17.76 score (based on a per 100,000 population ratio), according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
That number must fall back under 10 to return to a yellow category and three to be in the green. If it rises to 25, the county would be in the red zone.
With 12 days (including today) left before Sept. 6, if the community spread is stopped, the county should be back into the yellow or green, which means in-person instruction, sports and extracurricular activities can proceed on Sept. 8.
That stabilization of new positive cases is being seen in Mercer County, which dropped from orange to yellow over the weekend.
Tuesday’s report showed a cumulative total of 275 positive cases, the same as Monday, with 96 active and 158 recovered and 21 deaths.
All of those deaths were residents of Princeton Health Care Center.
McDowell County Health Department officials confirmed one new additional case of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the overall total cases to 76 with 18 active.
The health department said the one new case was attributed to travel, and the 18 active cases are located throughout the county. Currently, one of the active cases is hospitalized, but not on a ventilator.
McDowell County is in the green code category.
The DHHR reported eight more deaths statewide Tuesday, bringing the total to 187.
On the Virginia side, Tazewell County has seen a total of 175 positive cases with 11 hospitalizations.
Buchanan County has had one death, 97 positives and six hospitalizations.
Giles County is now at 36 case with two hospitalizations, and Bland County’s total has increased to 42 cases and one hospitalized.
Statewide, Virginia has reported a total of 2,494 COVID-related deaths.
