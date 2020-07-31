PRINCETON — Another four individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Princeton Health Care Center, and seven more individuals who are displaying signs and symptoms of COVID-19 are being monitored, officials at the facility said Thursday.
A total of 46 individuals, including residents and employees, at the Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC) had tested positive for the virus Thurday. That was up from 42 cases on Wednesday.
“Since March there have been (46) individuals (residents and employees combined) who have tested positive for COVID-19, 38 are active cases,” according to a statement released by the PHCC Thursday afternoon.
“All current confirmed/suspected residents are being isolated to specific COVID-19 designated care areas,” the statement said. “Confirmed resident cases are being placed in a separate area and are being cared for by designated/dedicated staff members. We are monitoring seven individuals (staff and residents) who are displaying signs/symptoms of COVID, who have recently had negative COVID test results.”
Three COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Mercer County. Two of the deaths were confirmed Wednesday and were residents at the Princeton Health Care Center, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Contact tracing has shown that the source of the virus in the facility was Myrtle Beach, S.C. Whether the third victim was a resident at the facility had not been confirmed Thursday.
PHCC is licensed to provide care to 120 residents and currently has 183 employees.
“We currently have 91 residents at PHCC. Our population is vulnerable and many receive hospice/palliative care services on a normal basis,” according to the center’s statement Thursday. “When and if a resident becomes acutely ill, we honor the wishes of our residents/responsible parties. Some may elect to be transported to the hospital while some want to remain at PHCC with ‘loved ones.’”
“We have and continue to have travel policies in effect. That includes a combination of testing and increased surveillance for COVID-related symptoms for staff following vacation time. Individual testing of employees and residents have also been completed when indicated since March. We have and continue to limit our residents outside travel unless the situation is medically necessary,” according to the health center’s statement.
“From an engineering control standpoint, our team routinely cleans our HVAC units and just this week cleaned them again. We recently purchased additional air purification systems that are in use in resident care areas. We are also having remote discussions with members of the National Guard in regards to our air handling units within the facility,” according to the center’s statement. “Just this morning, we heard from Capt. Dwight Siemiaczo with the U.S. Army Engineers. He indicated that there have been documented cases that show that COVID-19 can be spread through HVAC units. We have requested that members of their team come to PHCC to assess our HVAC systems to determine if additional controls/interventions are needed. Ideally, a COVID positive case is best contained when there is availability to negative pressure rooms. Negative pressure rooms are located in acute care settings and are very limited.”
Visitation of residents remains suspended until further notice.
“We continue to encourage window visits, the use of Skype video conferencing, phone calls and written communication to stay in touch with loved ones. Please note, that when you call the facility to speak with or inquire about a loved one, the staff may be providing care,” according to PHCC officials. “In that case, please leave a message and we will be happy to call you back as soon as possible. We have had some recent phone issues and we apologize for that inconvenience. Until further notice, 300 hall can be reached at 304-308-8291. 400 hall can be reached at 304-308-2130.”
Admissions and re-admissions remain on hold until further notice.
Stefanie Compton, administrator of the Princeton Health Care Center, said Wednesday that after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in July, the center’s team requested assistance and mass testing from local and state health officials on and before July 7.
“We were denied such testing per local and state health officials,” she said then. “We were also told in writing, by a regional epidemiologist, ‘At this time our outbreak guideline does not recommend to do the repeat testing of staff and residents and the state lab would not be able to handle those specimens.’”
Dr. Kathy Wides, Mercer County’s health officer, said Thursday that the Mercer County Health Department does not do mass testing locally.
“I wanted to clarify that we don’t do mass testing at the local level,” Wides stated. “That is a state-directed program. We’re in a command situation. We’re the foot soldiers, they’re our generals and the policy back then was that they considered one person not an outbreak. Now they do consider one person an outbreak, but back then they considered that you had to have two people for an outbreak.”
“I disagreed with it at that time. If I was in charge and had the ability to green light mass testing, believe me, I would have done that. In a nursing home one person, at any time, is a serious problem; but it was the state’s call,” Wides said. “It was never the local health department’s call and we cannot do it unless they support us. We do not have the resources to initiate testing for a large group of people. We don’t have the kits and we have to get the state to help us get the appropriate materials to initiate such a thing.”
Numbers of COVID-19 cases continued to grow across the region.
The McDowell County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, giving the county a total of 28. These cases were attributed to community spread.
“All individuals are currently quarantined at home, and the health department is working to identify all contacts to these cases. Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department. If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you,” department officials said. “Following these guidelines will help to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
In Virginia, one new hospitalization was reported in Tazewell County for a total of five. The county’s total number of cases stayed at 81.
Buchanan County’s numbers stayed at 69 cases and two hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Bland County’s total remained at seven cases, and in Giles County the number of COVID-29 cases stayed at 21 with one hospitalization. Wythe County still had 98 cases, 10 hospitalizations and three deaths.
