BLUEFIELD – Fatalities from COVID-19 continued climbing Tuesday locally and across West Virginia as the state Department of Health and Human Resources updated its latest pandemic figures.
DHHR officials reported four COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County including a 76-year-old male, a 79-year-old female, a 60-year-old female and a 70-year-old male patient. This brought the county's overall total of deaths to 58.
The number of active virus cases in Mercer County also has climbed to 1,584, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
“As the COVID-19 fatality count continues to rise, we must remember that these individuals are daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We owe it to them to continue the fight against this virus with preventive measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands.”
Statewide, 46 new virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia. No new local deaths were reported Tuesday in neighboring Southwest Virginia.
The DHHR reported that as of Tuesday, there had been 1,558,860 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 93,162 total cases and 1,442 deaths.
