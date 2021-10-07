BLUEFIELD — Four more area COVID-related deaths were reported Wednesday.
According to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), two Mercer County residents have died: a 41-year-old male and a 64-year-old male. That brings the COVID-related death toll in the county to 162.
The McDowell County Health Department also reported two deaths, with a total of 42 since the pandemic began.
Two outbreaks in area long-term care facilities were also reported by the DHHR.
Stonerise Princeton is experiencing an outbreak, with 19 positive cases among residents and seven staff members.
McDowell Nursing & Rehab Center has an outbreak as well, with six residents and four staff members testing positive.
Statewide, 65 more deaths were reported Wednesday by the DHHR, with the total standing at 3,839.
The daily positive case count in the state was 1,398 Wednesday, up from 867 Tuesday.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday COVID statistics show things are a “little better,” but that hospitalizations and patients in ICUs and on ventilators remain high.
That means, he said, more deaths will follow.
On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 892 COVID patients in state hospitals, with 260 in ICUs and 179 on vents.
All of those numbers have fallen from recent record numbers but still higher than during the January surge.
Mercer County Administrator Roger Topping said Tuesday the overall number of active cases are down in the county, but September saw a high number of new cases, 1,821, and new cases have reached as many as 95 in one day recently.
“I can’t be optimistic yet,” Topping said.
Justice is scheduled to have a virtual press briefing on the pandemic this morning at 10:30 a.m.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.