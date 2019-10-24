BRAMWELL — Four people were transported to hospitals as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 52 Thursday evening that shut down traffic for more than an hour, law enforcement officials said.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Pinnace Rock, Sgt. W.E. Rose, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Rose said the female driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was parked on the left-hand side of the road in a gravel area when she pulled out into traffic on a blind curve heading northbound.
The Pathfinder was then struck by a pick-up truck hauling a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle on a trailer traveling southbound, Rose said.
“She pulled out in front of him,” Rose said. “He (the driver of the pick-up) hit her right in the driver’s side door and caused the vehicle to turn over on its side.”
In addition to the driver of the Pathfinder, three other adults and an infant were in the vehicle, Rose said. One passenger was airlifted to a medical center for precautionary reasons. The infant and mother were also transported to a hospital.
Rose said the driver of the pick-up truck was also transported to a hospital.
None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, he said.
Rose identified the driver of the Pathfinder as Regina Bolen, of Berwind in McDowell County.
The driver of the pick-up was Shaun Minnix, of Nubbins Ridge, in Beeson, he said.
Rose said Route 52 was blocked for one to one-and-a-half hours following the crash due to complications clearing the scene.
Rose and Deputy M.C. Altice are investigating the crash. They were assisted by Trooper R.L. Jones, with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
