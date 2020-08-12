By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — Four people in McDowell County have now been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, and two are on a ventilator, the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed.
In a statement released by the health department, officials said two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday afternoon, bringing the overall total cases to 65 with 40 being active. The statement said the two new cases are attributed to community spread.
“Our 40 active cases are located throughout the county,” the health department statement said. “Currently four of our active cases are hospitalized with two of those being on a ventilator.”
The statement said the health department is working to identify all contacts to these new cases.
“Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department,” the statement said. “If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines will help to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The statement said the McDowell County Health Department urges all residents to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds, and washing their hands frequently.
“Due to federal HIPAA guidelines, no other information about these cases will be given,” the statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.