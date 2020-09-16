PRINCETON — Two new positive cases among Mercer County residents were found from last week's free testing event, as well was one from McDowell County and one that was a repeat positive.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said Wednesday a total of four positive tests were returned from the 145 test samples taken on Sept. 11 at the health department.
"We only had two new positives from Mercer County," she said.
Those positive will be followed by contact tracing.
Donithan said the department now has three certified contact tracers.
Free drive-through testing events continue to be held at locations around the state.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
