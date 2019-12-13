TAZEWELL, Va. — Four have been charged with felony child neglect related to the suicides of two Richlands High School students during the last school year.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said at a news conference Friday in Tazewell that Jason Osbourne and Janet Osbourne, stepfather and mother of 15-year-old Justin Dye, who shot himself in October 2018, were arrested Thursday night.
Richard Hodges, father of Kayla Hodges, 14, and Suzanne Polkinghorn, friend of Hodges’ who was pretending to be Kayla’s grandmother, were also arrested Thursday night.
Kayla Hodges hung herself in April.
Hieatt said all have been released from jail on bond, with the exception of Richard Hodges, who was still behind bars this morning on a $3,000 secured bond.
The two suicides were unrelated, but Hieatt said all were facing charges at the same time because of the similar circumstances related to knowing the students, who had both attempted suicide previously, needed help but had neglected to provide the assistance that had been prescribed by mental health professionals, including medication, counseling and supervision.
“We are bringing these charges together today because these cases are very similar and occurred only six months apart,” he said.
All charged had blamed bullying on the students’ suicides, but the months’ long investigation, led by Det. Sgt. Mike Hall, revealed otherwise, Hieatt said.
In both cases, a pattern of neglect at home was revealed to have led to the suicides, he said, and “there has been no evidence” bullying at school was the reason for either suicide.
Rather, those charged neglected to provide the needed help, he said.
Hieatt said he wants to the public to know the details of the case because the community has been asking for answers.
“The people we have charged quickly took advantage of the fact that the public has not been able to know these details of the investigation and they have worked very hard to shield themselves and deflect any blame or responsibilities for their actions that lead to the deaths of these two young children onto multiple other people who were not to blame,” he said.
