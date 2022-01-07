BLUEFIELD — After many unexpected delays, pilings have been installed for the foundation of a new dorm on the campus of Bluefield State College.
Jim Nelson, spokesman for the college, said the “pad,” or foundation, work for the first of four dorms, or “quads,” has started.
The 11,175-sq.-ft quad will be one of four eventually constructed in Heritage Village below the student center in the old parking lot.
A retaining wall behind the student center as well as one at the School of Business are also being completed.
But Nelson said they are not just retaining walls, but have aesthetic appeal as well.
Planning for the dorms started in 2019 after President Robin Capehart took over the reins of the college and construction started in July 2020 with the hope to be completed this year.
However, many unexpected problems with the underground infrastructure delayed the project, and the dorm is now projected to be finished in August this year, ready for the 30 students it will house. All four quads when completed will house 120 students.
Periodic delays and closure of Rock Street will continue.
The quads at Heritage Village were initially thought to be the first on-campus housing at BSC for more than 50 years.
However, after BSC purchased the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center and transformed much of it (the emergency department remains) into a residence hall and classrooms, that made the facility part of the BSC campus.
This summer, about 175 students started moving into the former rooms for patients that had been renovated for students.
Capehart said after he came to BSC a lack of on-campus housing was one reason student enrollment had been declining for years.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
