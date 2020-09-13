HINTON — When a local foundation’s plans come to fruition, one of Bluestone Lake’s scenic overlooks will have a relaxing place that honors the memory of a Summers County native and Bluefield police officer who died in 2017 in the line of duty.
The Hinton Hope Foundation recently received the West Virginia State Parks approval to have a memorial bench installed at the Bluestone Lake Overlook near Lilly Bridge in Hinton. This bench will honor the late Lt. Aaron Crook of the Bluefield Police Department, who died in the line of duty on May 30, 2017.
Laura Lilly, the foundation’s assistant executive director, said the drive to install a memorial bench started while she was speaking one day with one of Crook’s relatives.
“Well, I’m really good friends with one of his cousins, and she just mentioned it not too long after his death, that a bench should be put up in his memory,” Lilly recalled.
Fundraising started in May after the foundation had a post about Crook on its Facebook page.
“Someone had sent us a donation in his memory and said to use it at our discretion in his memory, and at that point I knew we needed to do the bench; so as a group we talked about it and we agreed that we could do fundraising,” she recalled.
The foundation contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because it was believed that agency could grant permission about where a memorial bench could be installed along Bluestone Lake.
“That was his favorite fishing spot,” Lilly stated. “It took about two and a half months to get the process going between the Army Corps of Engineers and the state parks, and they finally approved that we could have the bench placed at one of the overlooks by the lake.”
Part of the approval included a provision to use the same type of bench used in West Virginia’s state parks, she said. Depending on weather, the hope is to have the new bench in place when 2020 concludes.
“The state park is going to install it for us, which is great,” Lilly said. “We just have to get it ordered and personalized.”
The cost of the bench is approximately $1,100, and donations are still being accepted. Donations can be mailed to the Hinton Hope Foundation at P.O. Box 562, Hinton WV 25951. Donations can also be made at the foundation’s website, or by clicking a link about the fundraising effort on the foundation’s Facebook page.
