PRINCETON — After deliberating Thursday for more than two hours, a jury found a local man guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2017 death of a Princeton woman whose body was found in her apartment on Christmas Day.
Roger Lee Lemons Jr., 46, of Princeton chose not to testify on the final day of his three-day trial before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. Lemons was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Seal, 33, of 415 Mercer Street in Princeton. Seal’s body was found on Christmas Day 2017 when a relative went to her apartment. Lemons was charged also with strangulation and violation of a domestic violence order.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, who represented the state with Assistant Prosecutor Janet Williamson, said after the jury had rendered its verdict that Lemons now faces a determinate sentence of 10 to 40 years in prison. Judge Sadler will decide how much time Lemons must spend in prison.
Sitler said the state will seek the maximum sentence of 40 years.
Lemons was also found guilty of violation of a protective order, which is a misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail. The jury found Lemons not guilty of strangulation.
In his closing statement to the jury, Sitler asked the juror to consider “the overwhelming amount of evidence” showing that Lemons killed Angela Seal the evening of Christmas Eve or early the morning of Christmas Day 2017.
Witnesses had seen Lemons go to Seal’s apartment on Christmas Eve after a domestic violence petition had been served on him, Sitler said. He was upset about not being able to get a television he had left at the apartment. When Seal was found stabbed in the neck and choked, the television had been pulled from its plug.
“He was real upset about that,” Sitler said. “He felt like he had been betrayed and misused.”
Sitler also reminded the jurors about cellphone evidence that showed Lemons at Seal’s address on Christmas Eve. He also reminded them of security video evidence showing a person wearing Lemons’ hooded coat in the area.
When addressing the strangulation charge, Sitler told the jury that there was evidence of blunt force trauma to Seal’s neck and cheek. Under the law, strangulation is the intentional application of force to a person’s neck causing loss of air and blood flow, and causing unconsciousness.
“Bruising is bodily injury and that’s evidence that this lady was strangled,” he said.
Sitler also referred to global positioning system (GPS) coordinates sent by Lemons’ cellphone, which showed him violating his domestic violence order by being at the Seal’s apartment about the time she died. Deleted text messages retrieved from Lemons’s cellphone indicated what had happened to Seal.
The text messages included, “This is going to (expletive) up everyone’s Christmas” and “Tell baby I love her. I’m going away for a long time,” Sitler reminded the jury.
“Do we have every single piece? No,” Sitler said about the state’s evidence. “That’s the burden of the state. We never have every single piece. What we have is an overwhelming amount of little pieces.”
Attorney William Huffman, who represented Lemons with attorney David Kelley, said the case against their client was “largely circumstantial.” Huffman argued that the state’s cellphone evidence was questionable, and that the medical examiner could not give an exact time of death.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this case is full of doubt,” Huffman said. “What is not in doubt is that Angela Seal was brutally murdered. She did not deserve death, but we cannot afford to compound that tragedy with another.”
Huffman said the strangulation charge was based almost entirely on the testimony of a medical examiner who said there was no finding which supported strangulation.
The defense also argued that the time of death had not been determined. Signs that Seal had been “brutally attacked” had been missed, and police left the crime scene – Seal’s apartment – unattended, Huffman said.
Evidence gathered from Lemons’s cellphone was questionable because the state’s expert couldn’t explain the different time stamps used when showing the phone’s location at any particular time. Sometimes the time that the phone was at an address was shown in UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) and sometimes it was in EST (Eastern Standard Time). Whether the cellphone’s location was based on where it was physically located – at building’s parking lot or inside the building itself – was also unclear.
Williams addressed evidence of Lemons’s DNA being found under Seal’s fingernails. Seal had been living with Lemons for about a month, and medical experts could not tell how long she had been carrying this DNA or when she got it under her nails, he said.
“There’s doubt in this case,” Huffman said to the jury. “There’s too much doubt. There’s certainly insufficient evidence for premeditation. I ask you to consider all the evidence in this case and ask you to find (Lemons) not guilty on counts of first-degree murder and strangulation.”
Williams reminded the jury that Lemons went to the Princeton Police Department voluntarily when he learned that officers were looking for him. He was cooperative and allowed police to shoot photographs of him after he removed his shirt. Photos were also taken of his hands. Except for “a little scratch on his face” there were no scars, the attorney said.
“It’s not like Roger Lemons was on the run,” Williams stated. “He came to the police station...he came in voluntarily. Not typically the kind of thing somebody would do if they had just committed a brutal crime.”
Kelley next addressed the jury and said he had a “wish list” for evidence including a more specific time of death, how long DNA evidence had been on Seal, that more forensic samples had been collected by the police, why the apartment had been left unattended, and other evidence.
“There are so many questions and I wish they would have been filled,” Kelley said.
Sitler said in his last statement to the jury that Lemons had made an incriminating statement to police after he came to the police department.
“Yes, I wish we had a confession,” Sitler stated. “What we do have is a spontaneous utterance before he’s told the manner of death. In this statement, Lemons said, ‘Well, I used all those steak knives at the apartment” and “I’m going to be all over those knives.”
“He knows the manner of death,” Sitler told the jury. “He knew exactly how she died. There’s only one thing that explains that. He killed her.”
When addressing the defendant’s DNA which was found under Seal’s fingernails, Sitler said that Seals was a middle-aged woman and a smoker who was “in poor shape” and could not easily defend herself. She had been stabbed in the neck and pinned to the floor. Evidence like the cellphone GPS record showed that Lemons had been in the apartment for about two hours, and there was evidence that blood had been cleaned up.
“He presented himself to police because he had thought he had destroyed all of the evidence,” Sitler stated.
A hearing to consider a defense motion for a new trial and sentencing was set for Oct. 4. Lemons is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
