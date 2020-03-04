TAZEWELL, Va. — Former Vice President Joe Biden had a big day in Virginia Tuesday, as well as in Southwest Virginia.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Biden captured Tazewell, Buchanan, Bland and Giles counties in the Democratic Presidential primary. Sen. Bernie Sanders finished second.
Three other candidates still in the race, Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, finished well back.
In Tazewell County, Biden received 749 (52 percent) votes to Sanders’ 403 (28 percent). Bloomberg garnered 95 (7 percent) votes, Warren 91 (6 percent) and Gabbard 34 (2 percent).
Other candidates on the ballot who had dropped out of the race picked up a scattering of the 1,452 vote total.
In Buchanan County, 670 went to the polls and gave Biden another victory.
Biden captured 403 (60 percent) votes with Sanders 142 (21 percent), Bloomberg 65 (9 percent), Warren 35 (5 percent) and Gabbard 2 votes.
Bland County voters also went for Biden, giving him 139 (45 percent) to Sanders’ 81 (26 percent.). Warren finished third with 43 votes (14 percent), Bloomberg received 24 (8 percent) and Gabbard 8 (2.5 percent).
Votes cast totaled 307.
Giles County also supported Biden, giving him 541 (47 percent) to Sanders’ 332 (29 percent).
Warren came in third with 113 votes (10 percent), Bloomberg had 97 (8 percent) and Gabbard 25 (2 percent).
Vote total was 1,144.
The percentages of the candidates vote totals here generally reflected the statewide statistics.
Vote totals reflect the unofficial results.
