A Tazewell, Va. man has been arrested and is facing 176 counts related to child pornography.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said Friday morning that John Michael Sharpe, 30, of Tazewell, who has been a teacher in Tazewell County schools, has been charged with 148 counts of possession of child pornography, 27 counts of enticement of solicitation of a minor for child pornography and one count of electronic procurement.
Hieatt said Sharpe had been a teacher at Tazewell High and Tazewell Middle schools for four years and the school system has been “very cooperative” in the investigation.
Only one victim is related to these charges so far, but the investigation is continuing.
The investigation started in December 2021, he said, with Det. Sgt. Michelle Conklin in charge.
Hieatt said Sharpe has been arraigned with a $10,000 secure bond. As of Friday morning, Sharpe was being processed at the Tazewell County Courthouse.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said Sharpe faces a total of 2,280 years in prison considering the maximum penalties on all charges and a minimum of 260 years if convicted of all charges.
Both Plaster and Hieatt urged any students or former students who may have been contacted by Sharpe inappropriately to call the Sheriff’s Office.
“If you believe you were a victim at 17 years old or younger” with inappropriate sexual conversations with Sharpe or been asked to meet him or he did or said anything irresponsible, please call, Plaster said.
Plaster said Sharpe violated a “sacred trust” the school system and community placed in him and Sharpe exercised “horrific judgment” and breached that trust.
Hieatt said Sharpe, who was a Tazewell native and graduated from Tazewell High School, had previously taught in West Virginia schools before coming to Tazewell but had no criminal record.
